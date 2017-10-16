Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / A message from Matt Pina for Des Moines City Council

A message from Matt Pina for Des Moines City Council

From Advertiser Matt Pina:

As a nearly life-long resident, you have honored me with the opportunity to serve my community as an elected official: first on the Highline School Board, and most recently as your City Councilmember and Mayor. Thank you for your confidence in me to help provide leadership to the City of Des Moines.

Over the past 15 years, Des Moines has faced a number of significant challenges. The financial impacts of restrictions and repeals of revenues to our City, hindered our ability to maintain police, park & recreation, and other important services that make Des Moines the most beautiful and livable place in King County.

For years we all heard about the “potential” of Des Moines and just when opportunities were about to come to fruition, the economic rug got pulled out from underneath us.

Eight years ago, things began to change for the better. Your City Council (of which I was a part) began to address long-standing issues, which should have been dealt with decades earlier.

On economic development, making Des Moines more business-friendly was the first step. Improvements to our permitting process, easing the requirements for certain permits, and making our Marina District and commercial zones much more attractive for development have been adopted. We’re just beginning to see the fruits of our labor. The Adriana, Highline Place, Des Moines Theatre, and Seascape (aka “the pit”) have all broken ground, or are on track to in the very near future.

On public safety, we’ve recovered from the economic downturn and have implemented on-going structural revenues to: fully staff our police department, implement a plan to address specific issues in problem areas of the city, join the regional crime task force, focus on emergency management, and leverage technology to make our neighborhoods safer. There’s more to be done, but we’ve made great progress and we’ll continue to seek ways to make the best use of the resources we have.

On livability, we’ve been working hard to ensure that the Marina and Des Moines Beach Park remain an attractive reason to visit our City. We’ve restored several buildings in the Beach Park and they are now generating revenue. We’ve also begun work on a development plan for the Marina and added to our city parks by acquiring the Van Gasken property (protecting views, and expanding opportunities.) Another part of livability is maintaining our infrastructure. For the first time in about a decade, we now have the revenues to begin paving roads again.

Each of these accomplishments would not have been possible without getting the City’s finances in order and ensuring that they are sustainable into the future. Our City Council has worked hard to turn our City from being on the edge of bankruptcy to having a sustainable and exciting future.

We’ve been able to accomplish these things because we’ve engaged with our residents, listened to their concerns, shared our options and moved forward with the best possible solutions.

We’ve turned things around and Des Moines is now headed in the right direction. I want to continue to serve the Des Moines community so we can finish this vital work. With your vote on November 7th, we’ll continue to make progress and help ensure Des Moines long term independence as a city and realize its’ very bright future.

Thank you,

Matt Pina

http://www.electmattpina.com

