Get Disco Fever at annual Bayside Brunch fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 5

Put on your Boogie Shoes for this year’s 18th annual Bayside Brunch DISCO FEVER at Anthony’s Homeport in Des Moines, coming Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9:30 a.m. – Noon!

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation will fill the first floor of the restaurant with disco balls, disco music and Shake Your Booty fun activities…all to benefit programs for seniors and youth in our community!

Complimentary champagne and mimosas, an Anthony’s executive chef Blame It on the Boogie Brunch Buffet, your ticket for our Saturday Night Fever Heads or Tails Raffle, Shake Your Groove Thang Costume Contest, Hot Stuff Restaurant Board, reserved seating and MORE!

Tickets are available at

https://spireportal.net/DesMoinesTkts

Space is limited!

