Madi’s Steakhouse Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting will be Friday, Oct. 20

The Grand Opening of Madi’s Steakhouse and Fine Dining – located where Scotch & Vine used to be – will be Friday, Oct. 20 at the restaurant at 22341 Marine View Drive S.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Des Moines Waterland community,” said Mica Purcell, Owner. “We chose Des Moines for its highly dynamic neighborhood. This community is comprised of families and residents who desire simple and delicious food, paired with extraordinary service. We are very much looking forward to serving our guests here in Des Moines.”

Come celebrate the Grand Opening with Mayor Matt Pina cutting a ribbon on Friday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.

Following the ribbon cutting-ceremony, everyone is invited to join for free appetizers that will give those who attend a taste of what this new restaurant’s menu will feature.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standard in the ingredients we use and the techniques we use to prepare those ingredients to ensure our customers enjoy every bite. We are truly looking forward showcasing our cuisine to the community,” said Jose Figueroa, Head Chef.

Madi’s will be showcasing our classic Steak, Seafood and Pastas. The formal dining experience paired with our Chef’s “simple, yet elegant cuisine” will set the mood for an incredible dining experience and evening. Our cuisine is comprised of local, sustainable meats and vegetables, the best of the Pacific Northwest. To learn more, please visit www.madisgrill.com.

Madi’s is located at 22341 Marine View Drive S. Des Moines, WA 98198:

