Burien’s annual Día De Los Muertos / Day of the Dead Celebration is Fri., Nov. 3

No Comments Print This Post

Burien’s annual Día De Los Muertos / Day of the Dead Celebration will be held at the Community Center from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3.

Don’t miss this fun-filled evening to learn about the rich tradition of DAY of the DEAD.

Play Loteria (Mexican bingo), get your face painted and create crafts.

Enjoy music, bilingual storytelling around the campfire, and Mexican hot chocolate, and pan de muerto.

Beautiful altars will be on display created by Burien community groups.

This is a FREE, family-friendly event put on by Burien Parks.

NEW this year is an art installation called “Dos Fridas: a live art installation” by Amaranta Sandys, sponsored by 4 Culture. Learn more about Amaranta here: http://artmaranth.org/ about/.

Plus…MARIACHI MUSIC!

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 3, from 6 – 9 p.m. WHERE: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW (map below) WHAT: Altars/Ofrendas: Face Painting hosted by Burien Arts

Loteria (bingo) Room Arts & Crafts — mask making and more: Come dressed at a Catrina or Frida Traditional Music and Dance: 6:15-7:15pm Seattle Danza Azteca

Seattle Danza Azteca 7:30-8:45pm Grupo Folklorico Guadalajara

Grupo Folklorico Guadalajara 7:30-8:45pm Grupo Folklorico Citlali Food for purchase from Maria’s Tamales. Storytelling. And much more! More info here: www.burienwa.gov/DDLM and here

The Burien Community Center is located at 14700 6th Ave SW:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



