Mail thief captured, arrested by Des Moines Police early Saturday morning

A mail thief was captured and arrested by Des Moines Police early Saturday morning (Oct. 21) after being reported by an alert resident in the North Hill area.

Police say that early Saturday at around 5 a.m., they received a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle in the 20400 block of 4th Avenue South (map below).

The 911 caller reported a subject in a dark colored mini-van going through mailboxes in the area. The 911 caller reported seeing numerous open mailboxes in the area.

Des Moines officers arrived and located the mini-van but its headlights had been turned off so it was able to temporarily lose the officers. Officers eventually located the van after it struck a curb and had become disabled. There was no one in the van when the officers relocated it.

“We received another 911 call reporting there was a person seen running through the back yard of a residence in the 19200 block of 4th Avenue South,” Commander Doug Jenkins said. “The subject was seen jumping fences, going from one back yard to another.”

Jenkins added that Officers were able to track the suspect’s footprints and found him hiding in a boat at a residence in the 400 block of South 192nd Street. The suspect had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. He was booked at the SCORE Jail on those warrants.

Officers thoroughly checked the neighborhood and noticed that nearly every non-locking mail box in a several block radius was open. Officers have impounded the mini-van, believing it has hundreds of pieces of stolen mail inside. Once a search warrant is obtained and any additional evidence is recovered, charging recommendations will be sent to the appropriate court.

The suspect is a 26-year old male from Renton with ties to the North Hill community.

“The arrest of this suspect happened because an alert citizen saw something suspicious and called 911 to report it,” Jenkins added.

