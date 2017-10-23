Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Celebrate Women in Business at Anthony’s Homeport this Wednesday

Celebrate Women in Business at Anthony’s Homeport this Wednesday

All are invited to the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s evening of Celebrating Women in Business at Anthony’s Homeport in Des Moines this Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 4 – 6 p.m.

Senator Karen Keiser will be there to speak on the importance of women in leadership.

This will be an inspiring event that brings together successful local female leaders, executives, business owners and young professionals to share insights, exchange ideas and empower their careers. Everyone is welcome as we gather together to commit ourselves and our community to mentor, encourage and celebrate women who have and will lead our local economy and community.

The cost is $35 for chamber members, $50 for non-members; please register here:

http://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/events/details/celebration-of-women-in-business-633

For more information on this event please contact the Chamber Office at 206-575-1633.

Thank you to our host, Anthony’s Homeport, and to event sponsors Wells Fargo, Crain Photography and South King Media.

Anthony’s Homeport is located at 421 S. 228th Street in Des Moines:

