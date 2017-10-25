Arts, Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Judson Park holding Holiday Bazaars this weekend

Judson Park will be holding Holiday Bazaars this weekend – on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28.

Here are the details:

WHAT: Judson Park Bazaar WHEN: Friday, October 27, 2017, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. WHERE: Judson Park Retirement Community

23600 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-824-4000

AND

WHAT: Judson Park Bazaar WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 2017, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. WHEREJudson Park Retirement Community

23600 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

206-824-4000

All proceeds will benefit the Judson Park Foundation’s Benevolence Fund.

