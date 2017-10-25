Judson Park holding Holiday Bazaars this weekend
Judson Park will be holding Holiday Bazaars this weekend – on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28.
Here are the details:
WHAT: Judson Park Bazaar
WHEN: Friday, October 27, 2017, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WHERE: Judson Park Retirement Community
23600 Marine View Drive South
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-824-4000
AND
WHAT: Judson Park Bazaar
WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 2017, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
WHEREJudson Park Retirement Community
23600 Marine View Drive South
Des Moines, WA 98198
206-824-4000
All proceeds will benefit the Judson Park Foundation’s Benevolence Fund.