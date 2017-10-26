Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Brown Bear Car Wash will offer FREE washes to Veterans on Sunday, Nov. 11

As a way of saying “thank you” to our military, Brown Bear Car Wash will offer free washes to all current or former members of the military on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

The free “Beary Clean” washes will be offered at Brown Bear’s 24 tunnel wash locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Des Moines Tunnel Wash is located at 22706 Marine View Dr S.

The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival. See www.brownbear.com for a list of Brown Bear’s 24 automated tunnel wash locations.

Brown Bear will also proudly donate $1 for every car washed on Veterans Day to Puget Sound Honor Flight. For the past three years, Brown Bear has donated more than $30,000 to support Honor Flight’s mission of transporting Western Washington war veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C. For more information visit http://pugetsoundhonorflight.o rg/about/

For more information about Brown Bear Car Wash locations and programs, visit www.brownbear.com .

