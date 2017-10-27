Arts, Entertainment, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines Gospel Chapel holding FREE Fall Festival on Halloween

The friendly folks at Des Moines Gospel Chapel are inviting families to attend their Free Fall Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

This safe and fun fall event will take place in their downtown Des Moines location at 21914 7th Ave S.

They are offering a family atmosphere with fun for kids 2-12 years of age, with free games, prizes,costumes and lots of candy.

In addition, they will be selling hot dogs for just .25 cents! You read that right – just .25 cents.

Why not add the Des Moines Gospel Chapel Fall Festival to you Halloween plans?

Fun, Safe and Free is hard to beat!

Des Moines Gospel Chapel is located at 21914 7th Ave South:

