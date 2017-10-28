Business, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Science / Norovirus associated with Subway restaurant in Normandy Park

Norovirus associated with Subway restaurant in Normandy Park

On Friday (Oct. 27), Public Health – Seattle & King County is reporting that a foodborne illness outbreak of Norovirus has been associated with a Subway restaurant in Normandy Park.

The county is instigating, and says there are eight cases, but no deaths or hospitalizations yet.

Public Health’s Environmental Health inspectors visited the restaurant on Oct. 25, 2017, and say that during the field inspection, no factors were identified that are known to contribute to the spread of norovirus; such as ill food workers, improper handwashing, lack of handwashing facilities, or incorrect sanitization techniques.

“The restaurant management is working cooperatively with Public Health and has thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the restaurant,” the county said.

The Subway in question is located at 19987 1st Ave, #107, in the Normandy Park Towne Center (map below).

Here’s more info from the county:

Highlights Public Health is investigating an outbreak of gastroenteritis with vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea associated with Subway restaurant located in Normandy Park.

On October 25, Public Health learned of eight people from two separate groups who became ill after eating food from the restaurant on October 22, 2017.

We do not have laboratory confirmation of the etiology, but symptoms are suggestive of norovirus. Often in norovirus outbreaks, no laboratory testing is done. The exact food item that caused the illness has not yet been identified, though this is not uncommon for norovirus outbreaks where multiple food items may be contaminated. Prevention Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that frequently spreads person-to-person and is often associated with food. Norovirus illness often has a sudden onset of nausea and vomiting and/or watery diarrhea with cramps. A low grade fever, chills, and body aches sometimes occur. Norovirus rarely causes severe complications. Dehydration is the most common complication, particularly among young children and the elderly. No vaccine is available for norovirus. General advice for reducing risk of contracting norovirus: Wash hands, cutting boards, and counters used for food preparation immediately after use to avoid cross contaminating other foods. Wash hands thoroughly with soap after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing any food or eating. Wait at least 48 hours after the last episode of vomiting and/or diarrhea before preparing any food for others. More information about Norovirus

Norovirus facts, Public Health – Seattle & King County

