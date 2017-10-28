Rotary holding Community Coat Drive for Kids, and here’s how you can help

It’s starting to get cold outside – it’s time to turn up the thermostat and put on an extra jacket.

For some young kids in our community though, it isn’t as simple as that. Sadly, some kids don’t have jackets.

Along with your help, the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park is on a mission to keep kids warm this winter. Please see the list below of community supporting businesses that are taking your donations (new or lightly used).

Mittens, and other winter clothes are also welcome. The coat drive ends on Nov. 15th, 2017.

Special thanks to the South King Firefighter’s Foundation for their financial support, of our effort, and to Reid and Cindy at The Cleaners on 7th Ave. for donating the dry cleaning of over 50 coats! With strong community partners, like these, we are able to help in a much bigger way. Thank you!

Co-organizers of the drive, Dixie Small and Jan Magnuson dropped off all of the donation bins around town to businesses that agreed to help. As the other co-organizer, Bonnie Verhunce has been helping with coordination of the drive. She hopes to meet last year’s jacket quota of 400 – 500 jackets for kids in need.

Parkside Elementary is the first in line to receive jackets. From there, leftover clothing will be given to other schools or organizations that are helping to keep kids warm this winter.

Rotarians Dixie Small, Steve Swank, and Jan Magnuson, have been extra generous. They have been to Goodwill and other similar stores and have already collected around 150 total jackets.

Jacket Drop Off Locations – Burien – Des Moines – Normandy Park:

