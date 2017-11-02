UPDATE: Des Moines Police give update on recent mail theft arrest

UPDATE : On Thursday, Nov. 2, the Des Moines Police Department released the following update on a recent Mail Theft Arrest:

Officers obtained and served a search warrant on the vehicle that belongs to the mail thief we arrested on October 21st. 160 pieces of mail from 28 different addresses and 60 different names were recovered. Numerous power tools, a stolen credit card and a small amount of narcotics were recovered.

We believe the power tools were stolen from a construction site and are attempting to locate the owner(s) of the tools.

Officers will be contacting the victims of the mail theft to obtain statements and return their mail if it has not been retained as evidence in the case.

If we are not able to contact some of the victims their mail will be returned to the post office.