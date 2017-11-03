Business, Crime, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines’ ‘Tip-A-Cop’ event brings in over $4,000 for Special Olympics

Des Moines’ ‘Tip-A-Cop’ event brings in over $4,000 for Special Olympics

The final tally is in from the recent Tip–A–Cop event at the Des Moines Red Robin, and the total raised for Special Olympics is $4,241.30!

Here’s more from our police:

Our community really stepped up to support Special Olympics. Thank you SO much. And thank you to the Des Moines Red Robin and all of their staff that participated. We had officers and other staff members from the Des Moines Police Department, Normandy Park Police Department, Port of Seattle Police Department, Des Moines Police Foundation, Des Moines Police Volunteers and Des Moines Council Member Jeremy Nutting that volunteered their time to participate in this wonderful event. And a HUGE thank you goes out to Marcell and Kory, the two Special Olympics athletes that particapted and made this a truly special day for everyone!

