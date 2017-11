Education, Headlines, Life, Science, Browse > Home Video / VIDEO: Time lapse of cougar skull being, um…cleaned at MaST Center

VIDEO: Time lapse of cougar skull being, um…cleaned at MaST Center

The good folks at Des Moines’ MaST Center want to thank everyone for “making Fear on the Pier awesome,” and are offering as a reward this time lapse video of a cougar skull that was being cleaned (by icky insects of course) for all to enjoy:

