ELECTION RESULTS 1: First round favors Pina, Pennington, Buxton & Mahoney
The first round of results for Tuesday’s (Nov. 7) General Election have been released, and the early tallies for Des Moines City Council shows that two incumbents are leading:
City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 1:
- Matt Pina*: 2,219 * 65.34%
- Anthony Martinelli: 1,177 • 34.66%
- Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,396
City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 3:
- Vic Pennington*: 2,232 • 68.53%
- JC Harris: 1,025 • 31.47%
- Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,257
City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 5:
- Traci Buxton: 1,878 • 55.88%
- Harry Steinmetz: 1,483 • 44.12%
- Total Votes (not including write-ins): 3,361
City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 7:
- Chad Harper: 1,244 • 37.47%
- Matt Mahoney: 2,076 • 62.53%
- Total Votes (not including write-ins): 3,320
* indicates incumbent
Challenger Anthony Martinelli released the following concession statement Tuesday night:
I want to give a sincere and heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported and voted for my campaign this election. We didn’t win, having received less votes than incumbent Mayor Matt Pina, but I’m humbled by the support our campaign was able to garner (especially having spent just $3,500 to Mayor Pina’s over $10,000). I take pride in the fact that our campaign put forth a lot of positive ideas that we believe will continue to be a part of the political and legislative conversation in Des Moines; ideas we will continue to fight for.
In addition, I want to say congratulations to Mayor Pina on a successful reelection campaign. The people have spoken, and they clearly want him to remain a leader in our beautiful city. Having done an admirable job thus far, I know he will continue to do so. However, I urge him to give consideration to some of the ideas I found our citizens to be in strong support of: Ideas like requiring a 60-day notice for rent increases, establishing a municipal broadband system, raising the minimum wage and making Marina parking free for residents.
Though I was unsuccessful in this election, I will continue to push for progressive, forward-thinking policies, and will continue to remain active in the community. I will also strongly consider running for city council again in 2019, if it’s determined that the public has an appetite for such a campaign (this will be gauged through continuous communication with residents).
To all those who supported our campaign, or were simply willing to listen to some of what we had to say; thank you! I’m as proud as I’ve ever been to call myself a citizen of Des Moines.
OTHER RACES:
City Of Normandy Park Council Position No. 1:
- Shawn McEvoy*: 693 8 52.62%
- Earnest Thompson: 624 • 47.38%
- Total Votes (not including write-ins): 1,317
City Of Normandy Park Council Position No. 2:
- Susan J. West*: 1,012
- Total Votes (not including write-ins): 1,012
City Of Normandy Park Council Position No. 4:
- Kathleen Waters*: 435 • 33.21%
- Mike Bishoff*: 875 • 66.79%
- Total Votes (not including write-ins): 1,310
City Of Normandy Park Council Position No. 6:
- Patrick McDonald: 746 • 57.78%
- Kathleen Quong-Vermeire: 545 • 42.22%
- Total Votes (not including write-ins): 1,291
City Of Normandy Park Council Position No. 7:
- Sue-Ann Hohimer: 985
- Total Votes (not including write-ins): 985
* indicates incumbent
City Of Burien Council Position No. 1:
- Pedro E. Olguin: 2,871 • 47.6%
- Joel Manning: 3,161 • 52.4%
Total Votes (not including write-ins): 6,032
City Of Burien Council Position No. 3:
- Debi Wagner*: 3,097 • 51.04%
- Jimmy Matta: 2,971 • 48.96%
Total Votes (not including write-ins): 6,068
City Of Burien Council Position No. 5:
- Darla Green: 2,670 • 44.21%
- Nancy Tosta*: 3,370 • 55.79%
Total Votes (not including write-ins): 6,040
City Of Burien Council Position No. 7:
- Krystal Marx: 2,999 • 50.03%
- Patty Janssen: 2,995 • 49.97%
Total Votes (not including write-ins): 5,994
* indicates incumbent
Metropolitan King County Executive:
- Dow Constantine: 204,217 75.4%
- Bill Hirt: 66,629 24.6%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 270,846
Metropolitan King County Sheriff:
- Mitzi Johanknecht: 139,644 51.84%
- John Urquhart: 129,725 48.16%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 269,369
Port Of Seattle Commissioner Position No. 1:
- John Creighton: 129,039 51.48%
- Ryan Calkins: 121,621 48.52%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 250,660
Port Of Seattle Commissioner Position No. 3:
- Stephanie Bowman: 169,277 66.79%
- Ahmed Abdi: 84,159 33.21%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 253,436
Port Of Seattle Commissioner Position No. 4:
- Preeti Shridhar: 94,284 37.12%
- Peter Steinbrueck: 159,683 62.88%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 253,967
City Of Seattle Mayor:
- Jenny Durkan: 64,174 60.62%
- Cary Moon: 41,683 39.38%
Total Votes (not including write-ins) 105,857
We’ll post another update Wed. (Nov. 8) sometime after 4 p.m., so stay tuned…