ELECTION RESULTS 1: First round favors Pina, Pennington, Buxton & Mahoney

The first round of results for Tuesday’s (Nov. 7) General Election have been released, and the early tallies for Des Moines City Council shows that two incumbents are leading:

City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 1:

City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 3:

City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 5:

City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 7:

* indicates incumbent

Challenger Anthony Martinelli released the following concession statement Tuesday night:

I want to give a sincere and heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported and voted for my campaign this election. We didn’t win, having received less votes than incumbent Mayor Matt Pina, but I’m humbled by the support our campaign was able to garner (especially having spent just $3,500 to Mayor Pina’s over $10,000). I take pride in the fact that our campaign put forth a lot of positive ideas that we believe will continue to be a part of the political and legislative conversation in Des Moines; ideas we will continue to fight for.

In addition, I want to say congratulations to Mayor Pina on a successful reelection campaign. The people have spoken, and they clearly want him to remain a leader in our beautiful city. Having done an admirable job thus far, I know he will continue to do so. However, I urge him to give consideration to some of the ideas I found our citizens to be in strong support of: Ideas like requiring a 60-day notice for rent increases, establishing a municipal broadband system, raising the minimum wage and making Marina parking free for residents.

Though I was unsuccessful in this election, I will continue to push for progressive, forward-thinking policies, and will continue to remain active in the community. I will also strongly consider running for city council again in 2019, if it’s determined that the public has an appetite for such a campaign (this will be gauged through continuous communication with residents).

To all those who supported our campaign, or were simply willing to listen to some of what we had to say; thank you! I’m as proud as I’ve ever been to call myself a citizen of Des Moines.