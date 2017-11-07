Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Praisealujah Ministries holding ‘Big Blue Barrels Food Drive’ this weekend

Praisealujah Ministries will be holding a ‘Big Blue Barrels Food Drive’ this weekend.

“Over 5,000 people in our local communities receive food each month through Praisealujah Food Ministry. We need help to gather food for families for thanksgiving and Christmas time.”

WHAT: Praisealujah Ministries holding “Big Blue Barrels Food Drive this weekend. WHEN: Friday, Nov 10: 12 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 11: 2 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 12: 2 – 7 p.m. WHERE: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 26104 Pacific Hwy S., Kent, Wa. 98032:

