Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s Bayside Brunch raised nearly $28,000!
The Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s 18th annual Bayside Brunch was a rockin’ good time on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Anthony’s Homeport in Des Moines.
The fun, disco-themed fundraiser raised nearly $28,000!
- $15,000 + for Des Moines Senior Center programs and services
- $12,190 for recreation scholarships for low income youth
Revenue from tickets, raffles, auctions and buttons raised money for Des Moines and Normandy Park senior programs and services and for recreation scholarships for low income youth.
Click images to view larger versions/slideshow:
“We could not be ‘Stayin’ Alive’ without our generous sponsors!”
- Snure Law Firm, Brian Snure – $1,750
- Marks and Marks CPAs – $1,000
- Wesley Homes – Des Moines – $1,000
- Edward Jones – Doug Myers – $500
- Judson Park Retirement Community – $500
- Stafford Healthcare – $500
- All Seattle Web Design – $250
- Comfort Keepers – $250
- Gary Ohrt – $250
- Shannon & Matt Kirchberg – $250
- Sharpline Financial – $250
- Sue Padden & Noel Morgan – $250
- Vickie Bergquist Insurance – $250
More info here: DMlegacy.org