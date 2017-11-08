Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s Bayside Brunch raised nearly $28,000!

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation’s 18th annual Bayside Brunch was a rockin’ good time on Sunday, Nov. 5 at Anthony’s Homeport in Des Moines.

The fun, disco-themed fundraiser raised nearly $28,000!

$15,000 + for Des Moines Senior Center programs and services

$12,190 for recreation scholarships for low income youth

Revenue from tickets, raffles, auctions and buttons raised money for Des Moines and Normandy Park senior programs and services and for recreation scholarships for low income youth.

“We could not be ‘Stayin’ Alive’ without our generous sponsors!”

Snure Law Firm, Brian Snure – $1,750

Marks and Marks CPAs – $1,000

Wesley Homes – Des Moines – $1,000

Edward Jones – Doug Myers – $500

Judson Park Retirement Community – $500

Stafford Healthcare – $500

All Seattle Web Design – $250

Comfort Keepers – $250

Gary Ohrt – $250

Shannon & Matt Kirchberg – $250

Sharpline Financial – $250

Sue Padden & Noel Morgan – $250

Vickie Bergquist Insurance – $250

More info here: DMlegacy.org

