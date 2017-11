Headlines, Browse > Home Politics / ELECTION RESULTS 2: Pina, Pennington, Buxton & Mahoney likely winners

King County Elections on Wednesday (Nov. 8) released the second round of results, and it appears that the initial leaders all have substantial enough margins that – barring some kind of crazy comeback – they’ll all win seats on the Des Moines City Council:

City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 1:

Matt Pina*: 2,606 64.43%

Anthony Martinelli: 1,439 35.57%

Total Votes (not including write-ins) 4,045

City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 3:

Vic Pennington*: 2,659 68.34%

JC Harris: 1,232 31.66%

Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,891

City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 5:

Traci Buxton: 2,243 55.85%

Harry Steinmetz: 1,773 44.15%

Total Votes (not including write-ins) 4,016

City Of Des Moines Council Position No. 7:

Chad Harper: 1,500 37.79%

Matt Mahoney: 2,469 62.21%

Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,969

* indicates incumbent

Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park Dist Commissioner Position No. 3:

Shane Young: 2,682

Total Votes (not including write-ins) 2,682

Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park Dist Commissioner Position No. 5:

Nancy Kuehnoel: 1,652 46.04%

Gene S. Achziger: 1,936 53.96%

Total Votes (not including write-ins) 3,588

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter