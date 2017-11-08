Browse > Home / Education, Fundraising, Headlines, Life, Sports / Holiday Bazaar fundraiser for youth basketball team will be Saturday, Nov. 25

Don’t miss the ‘Team Swish’ 2017 Holiday Gift Bazaar, to be held Saturday, Nov. 25 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Shop with crafters, artists and local small businesses.

Enjoy no lines and help raise funds for Team Swish Basketball.

Do your holiday shopping away from the crowds.

SHOP LOCAL!

For more information, contact Jamie Simpson at [email protected].

Resurrection Lutheran Church is located at 134 S. 206th Street in Des Moines:

