FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Death of a coffee machine.

By Dave Markwell

A couple of days ago, my coffee maker croaked. I took it apart to see if any glaring issues stood out. After maxing out my appliance repair knowledge in about 12 seconds, I determined that it was a goner. Today, I purchased a “new” one. I went to Goodwill.

Over the years, I have probably donated 6 or 7 coffee pots to the Goodwill and was maybe hoping that some karmic “payback” might arise and help a guy out. Indeed, I found a decent machine at a decent price. Along the way, I perused the “active wear” lane and found a not-too-shabby Adidas pullover for $8. Done. I set it on top of my new coffee maker and headed to check out…after a quick stop by the used books to see if anything tickled me. Nope. I’m out.

At the checkout line, I greeted the cashier with a smile and a friendly “How’s your morning?” She said she was fine, with a little more enthusiasm in her voice than I was expecting, but I said “Good!!” matching her enthusiasm. While scanning the pullover, she looked at me and said, “It’s $8”. I looked at her with the same smile I greeted her with and shrugged slightly, as if she had a question, and thinking “that’s why I’m buying it”. She then proceeded to re-scan it and say, “I’m going to give it to you for $2.99. It’s been cold.” I thanked her, genuinely, and wished her a great day.

Walking back to my truck, I pondered this exchange: She mentioned it was “cold out” and to “stay warm” a couple of times. Now, understand that it was mid-morning and I had been up doing stuff for quite a while, but one of those things was NOT take a shower. Being a bit insecure about people doing nice things for me, I questioned if maybe she thought that I was either homeless-sleeping outside or on the verge of it, so saving 5 bucks might really matter to me.

When I got home, I looked in the mirror and concluded that, while not too “put together”, it was unlikely that she confused me for destitute, at least on this morning. Eliminating this possibility in my mind, the only other one I could come up with was that she liked me. I think my happy greeting to her was a pleasant surprise to her and she wanted to “pay” me back. I have been to the Goodwill plenty and, in terms of happy people, it is not the place to go to find one. I think I was a bit of an anomaly and contributed something positive to her morning. I believe this to be true and hope that whatever good feeling I may have passed along carried throughout her day.

My little “gift exchange” delighted me the rest of the day and reminded me of the subtle, but real ways we shape the world. We influence days by the energy we carry. We can make the world more alive…or less. We can spark a smile and a shift or we can diminish. This is a super-power possessed by all and heroes surround us every day. Be one. I’m going to grab another cup of coffee from my new machine, which, by the way, works like a dream…

[EDITOR’S NOTE:”Feel Good Friday” is a regular column written by Des Moines resident Dave Markwell, whose first book is called “A Feel Good Life” (buy it on Amazon here). He also runs the Waterland Arcade, located at 22306 Marine View Drive South. Dave extols to all neighbors: “Enjoy where we live. Put your feet on the pavement and truly feel how great it is to live here!” Also, Dave desperately needs more friends – find him on Facebook here.

