WEATHER: Wind Advisory issued for Monday, with possible gusts up to 55 mph
The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Monday, Nov. 13, warning that wind gusts could reach 55 mph.
The advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.:
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
829 PM PST Sun Nov 12 2017
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY…
* WIND…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts TO 55 mph.
* SOME AFFECTED LOCATIONS…The I-5 metro corridor from Lewis county north to Snohomish county. Includes the greater Seattle area, Bellevue, Tacoma, Bremerton, and Olympia.
* TIMING…Late Monday morning through early Monday evening.
* IMPACTS…Falling tree branches will likely cause some power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.