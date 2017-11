Headlines, Life, Science, Browse > Home Weather / WEATHER: Wind Advisory issued for Monday, with possible gusts up to 55 mph

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Monday, Nov. 13, warning that wind gusts could reach 55 mph.

The advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

829 PM PST Sun Nov 12 2017 …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY… * WIND…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts TO 55 mph. * SOME AFFECTED LOCATIONS…The I-5 metro corridor from Lewis county north to Snohomish county. Includes the greater Seattle area, Bellevue, Tacoma, Bremerton, and Olympia. * TIMING…Late Monday morning through early Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Falling tree branches will likely cause some power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

