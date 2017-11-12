Browse > Home / Headlines, Life, Science, Weather / WEATHER: Wind Advisory issued for Monday, with possible gusts up to 55 mph

WEATHER: Wind Advisory issued for Monday, with possible gusts up to 55 mph


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for Monday, Nov. 13, warning that wind gusts could reach 55 mph.

The advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
829 PM PST Sun Nov 12 2017

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST MONDAY…

* WIND…South 25 to 35 mph with gusts TO 55 mph.

* SOME AFFECTED LOCATIONS…The I-5 metro corridor from Lewis county north to Snohomish county. Includes the greater Seattle area, Bellevue, Tacoma, Bremerton, and Olympia.

* TIMING…Late Monday morning through early Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Falling tree branches will likely cause some power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 8:40 pm 
Filed under Headlines, Life, Science, Weather · Tagged with , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!