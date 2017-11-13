Normandy Park’s ‘Winterfest’ holiday events will be Saturday, Dec. 2

Normandy Park’s ‘Winterfest’ holiday events will be held in two locations on Saturday, Dec. 2:

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Manhattan Village – lots of fun including: Santa, the Silverbells Carolers, the Marvista Choir, FREE cookie decorating at QFC and FREE holiday coloring at Starbucks.

Manhattan Village is located at 17847 1st Avenue South:

5 – 6:30 p.m.: Normandy Park Towne Center – the 5th annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring festive music by Mount Rainier High School, Pacific Middle School, Marvista Elementary and the Silverbells Carolers, along with a Rock Star entrance by Santa! Plus – KOMO TV celebrities, lots of FREE prizes, candy canes and warm beverages, and SNOW thanks to Patti Gifford Real Estate.

Here’s video from last year’s event:

Normandy Park Towne Center is located at 19805 1st Avenue South:

