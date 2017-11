Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Pac Highway Chargers football team wins GSCYFC Pee Wee Championship

Pac Highway Chargers football team wins GSCYFC Pee Wee Championship

The Pac Highway Chargers football team recently beat the Renton Rangers 7–6 to win the Greater Seattle Youth Football & Cheer Pee Wee Championship (read more here).

The team will also play in a big ‘Turkey Bowl’ this weekend with 35 teams from all over at Highline and Kent Meridian all day Saturday and Sunday; tickets are $6.00 a person.

Congrats Chargers!

More info here: http://pacchargersfootball.com

