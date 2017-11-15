Arts, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Taproot Theatre will present ‘The Gift of the Magi’ in Des Moines on Nov. 29

TAPROOT THEATRE PRESENTS “THE GIFT OF THE MAGI” – NOVEMBER 29, 2017

Taproot Theatre’s Touring Company will be presenting a stage adaptation of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” at Resurrection Lutheran Church on Wednesday, November 29 at 7pm.

This beloved Christmas classic tells the story of a young couple determined to find the perfect Christmas gifts for each other even as they struggle to make ends meet.

Admission is free.

Resurrection Lutheran Church is located at 134 South 206th Street in Des Moines; for directions, visit www.resurrection-lcms.org.

For more information about Taproot Theatre Company, visit www.taproottheatre.org.

