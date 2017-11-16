Education, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Sports / Des Moines hosting 6th annual Holiday Cup Taekwondo Tournament Sunday

Des Moines hosting 6th annual Holiday Cup Taekwondo Tournament Sunday

Des Moines will host the 6th Annual Holiday Cup Taekwondo Tournament this Sunday, Nov. 19 at Highline College.

Since 1988, Taekwondo has been one of the principal sports of the Summer Olympic Games. Known for its dynamic high-speed kicks delivered in fractions of seconds, Taekwondo is one of the most practiced sports around the world.

This Sunday, November 19th, at the Highline College Pavilion in Des Moines, WA will be the venue for electrifying Olympic Style Sparring and Taekwondo Poomsae (Forms) during the 6th Annual Holiday Cup Taekwondo Tournament on Sunday, November 19th.

The Holiday Cup is facilitated by Master Instructors Susan McCall & Scott Craig, owners of the highly regarded Seattle Taekwondo Academy which has operated at the Normandy Park Recreation Center for the past 20 years. Seattle Taekwondo Academy has trained thousands of area adults and children in Self Defence, Kick Boxing, Taekwondo and Hapkido and as a result, produced over one hundred black belts over a two decade span. This annual event will see Taekwondo athletes and Martial Artists from across the Northwest.

Event co-organizer Susan McCall had this to say about this year’s tournament, “We are excited to give Taekwondo students an opportunity to compete and test their skills. We anticipate good sportsmanship! The players will gain invaluable competition experience. They’ll make new friends. This is a great chance for people in our area to see this amazing sport.

Taekwondo practitioners from across the Northwest will pay a $65 single event fee, or a $70 fee to participate in both events. Participants can register online (in advance only) at www.SeattleTaekwondoAcademy.com. Closing registration is Friday, Nov 17 at 10 p.m. The general public can attend and watch the action all day for just $5 per person or $10 for a family pass with those tickets available at the gate only.

The doors at the Highline College Pavilion open at 9 a.m. and the children’s events start at 9:30 a.m. The 13-year old to adult divisions start at 1 p.m.

When asked about the rules of the sparring divisions for the 6th Annual Holiday Cup, co-organizer Scott Craig explained. “All of our competitors wear protective gear including forearm, foot & shin guards along with head, chest & groin protectors plus a mouthpiece. Three judges corner the ring and indicate scoring strikes on an electronic scoring system. A center referee controls the action and the safety of the players. Each match consists of two, one minute rounds. In the Color Belt divisions kicking & punching are only allowed to the body. No head shots! The Black Belt division however, may kick with controlled, light contact to the head, but may not punch to the head. Spinning techniques receive an additional point. This year we are also continuing something that was very popular in past Holiday Cups, Black Belt Tag Team Sparring!”

The 6th Annual Holiday Cup is graciously sponsored by Matvey Foundation Repair of Seatac, WA and orchestrated by local volunteers and committee of Master Taekwondo Instructors from Taekwondo schools from across the Northwest. All Taekwondo athletes from any school are welcome to participate as long as they abide by Olympic Style Taekwondo rules.

Matt Cote of Matvey Foundation Repair had this to say about the 6th Annual Holiday Cup:

“Our company is very proud to help bring this event to the South Sound. Martial Arts (and Taekwondo in particular) promote physical fitness, confidence, discipline, health, self-control and mutual respect for all. The life skills, problem solving, goal setting, focus, responsibility, awareness and good work ethics, that Mr. Craig and Ms. McCall foster with their students are aligned perfectly with our values here at Matvey Foundation Repair and that is why we are pleased to support this event.”

