Man in 80s apparently jumps off pier, resulting in huge response Tuesday night

Man in 80s apparently jumps off pier, resulting in huge response Tuesday night

There was a huge police/emergency search and rescue mission for an elderly man who apparently jumped from the fishing pier near the Des Moines Marina on Tuesday night, Nov. 21.

Police say that a man in his 80s was observed on the pier by more than one witness, apparently arguing with someone on a cell phone.

He then was seen jumping off the pier and into the water.

“This required a multi-agency response to locate the subject,” Master Sgt. David Mohr told The Waterland Blog.

Sadly, the man was not located, despite a large response that included a helicopter and the US Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said it suspended its search after conducting nine searches that covered 200 track line miles during a 16-hour period.

Three separate CG crews were on scene for a total of 19.5 hours.

@KingCountyWA responders also conducted multiple searches.

Here’s raw footage showing some of the search & rescue activity:

#USCG has suspended its search for a missing man near Des Moines Marina after conducting 9 searches that covered 200 track line miles during a 16-hour period. 3 separate crews were on scene for a total of 19.5 hours. @KingCountyWA responders also conducted multiple searches. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 22, 2017

#USCG aircrew from Air Station Port Angeles is conducting a first light search near Des Moines for missing male who is in 80s. Man was seen entering the water Tuesday night. Coast Guard and @KingCountyWA first responders have been searching all night. #SearchAndRescue — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 22, 2017

#USCG Station Seattle 29-foot RBS boat crew will continue searching for missing male near Des Moines until midnight. They will be relieved by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Swordfish. #searchandrescue — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 22, 2017

#USCG Seattle boat and aircrews searching alongside local first responders for a male in his 80s who reportedly jumped off a pier into the water near Des Moines Marina. #searchandrescue — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) November 22, 2017

Des moines marina tonight where there was a reported female jumping off the pier. USCG assisting units pic.twitter.com/c4JfyREv5a — MEDIA STRINGER (@Snoco_Radio) November 22, 2017

