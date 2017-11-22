Browse > Home / Featured Stories, Headlines, Life / Man in 80s apparently jumps off pier, resulting in huge response Tuesday night

Man in 80s apparently jumps off pier, resulting in huge response Tuesday night


There was a huge police/emergency search and rescue mission for an elderly man who apparently jumped from the fishing pier near the Des Moines Marina on Tuesday night, Nov. 21.

Police say that a man in his 80s was observed on the pier by more than one witness, apparently arguing with someone on a cell phone.

He then was seen jumping off the pier and into the water.

“This required a multi-agency response to locate the subject,” Master Sgt. David Mohr told The Waterland Blog.

Sadly, the man was not located, despite a large response that included a helicopter and the US Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said it suspended its search after conducting nine searches that covered 200 track line miles during a 16-hour period.

Three separate CG crews were on scene for a total of 19.5 hours.

@KingCountyWA responders also conducted multiple searches.

Here’s raw footage showing some of the search & rescue activity:

Posted by on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 10:59 am 
  1. W J says:
    November 22, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Innocently walking my dog at dawn this morning, search must’ve been called off by then. Sea lions were making a fuss – they were towards the middle of the rock wall that protects the boats. I wonder if they know something we don’t?

