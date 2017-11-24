Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Charming Bungalow, Brand New Burien, Mod Georgetown, Amazing Waterfront

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Charming Bungalow, Brand New Burien, Mod Georgetown, Amazing Waterfront

No Comments Print This Post

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This first home – open on Black Friday (what a gift!), Nov. 24 – is a charming 2-bedrom Bungalow on a huge lot in Federal Way that’s priced at just $275,000:

This charming 2 bedroom bungalow boasts pride of ownership. A new roof, new hot water tank, newer carpet. Plus a private, secluded backyard oasis just waiting for you to enjoy. This home boasts not only its cute interior, but an outdoor living space that is the best you find on the market today. This has been a labor of love for more than a decade. You’ll never find anything else like it at this value. You dont want to miss this masterpiece!

WHEN:

Friday, Nov. 24: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1031 SW 307th, Federal Way, WA 98023 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $275,000

MLS Number: 1172751

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1958

Approximate House SqFt: 880 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.

Site Features:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Security System

Fenced-Fully

Green House

Hot Tub/Spa

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full listing.

The second is a newly constructed, two-story, 5-bedroom home on the large, level Westview Estates in Burien:

Westview, Lot 3. 1 of 5 homes. This newly constructed two story is on a large, level lot. It has five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and a 3-car garage, mud room and an option for another bedroom upstairs. The main floor living space is an expansive open area that encompasses a designer kitchen, dining room, great room and outdoor living space. The first floor features a guest room or den. The master suite has a five piece bath and walk-in closet. Located minutes from downtown, services and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 25: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

184 S. 181st Court, Burien, WA 98148-1876; NOTE: enter site at 18052 Occidental Ave S. (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $774,950

MLS Number: 1095190

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 3,001 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,728 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk In Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full listing.

For more information call:

Stuart Steadman

Realtor Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

206-409-4220

The next home is modern 2-bedroom in Seattle’s hip Georgetown neighborhood:

Welcome to Seattle’s most vibrant & exciting neighborhood – Georgetown – home to Franz Chocolate & Charles Smith Wine. This fine collection features large Two Bedroom + Den/ Two Bath homes. This home features LDK on the first floor. 2nd Floor has a bedroom, large den, and a bathroom. 3rd floor is your master suite. Arrive at your top level with your Skyline Views of the City to enjoy the luxuries of urban living with evening’s celebrated on your roof top deck! Homes are targeting 4 Star Built Green.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 25: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 6726 Corson Ave S Unit C Seattle, WA 98108 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $529,999

MLS Number: 1220604

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 1,206 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full listing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The final Open House – open Saturday – is one of the finest waterfront homes in Normandy Park:

Imagine yourself here! Step onto the beach waterfront home on Normandy Terrace. 100 (per KCR) of no bank Puget Sound waterfront footage. Finest waterfront home opportunity in a long while in Normandy Park. Expansive, wide views of Puget Sound, Mountains & shipping traffic. Ideal outdoor deck and hot tub. All located on a large, fully fenced, gated flat lot with ample parking. Home is move-in ready w/new carpets. Lot A Beach Rights which includes boat launch. Easy access to downtown and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 25: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 18505 Normandy Terrace SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $2,250,000

MLS Number: 1166940

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 1979

Approximate House SqFt: 3,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 28,063 s.f.

Site Features:

Wired for Generator

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Gated Entry

Hot Tub/Spa

RV Parking

Shop

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



