Free Sancta Lucia Pageant will be at Grace Fellowship Hall this Sunday

Come see and learn the wonder of the free Sancta Lucia Pageant at the Grace Fellowship Hall at Grace Lutheran Church at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

This special candlelight pageant includes great Nordic music, the story of the ministry of Sancta Lucia of Syracuse to the poor, and delicious tea sized treats served by the children in the pageant.

Start a new holiday tradition with your family by attending the free Sancta Lucia Pageant at the Grace Fellow Hall at Grace Lutheran Church at 2 pmon Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017.

Sponsored by the Sancta Lucia Pageant Committee.

For more information, please contact Phil Wilkinson at [email protected]

Grace Lutheran Church is located at 22975 24th Ave. South, Des Moines, WA. 98198:

