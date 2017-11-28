Education, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Help hungry Highline College students on this #GivingTuesday

Too hungry to learn…

Students facing food insecurity are more likely to miss classes and suffer academically. According to a survey of a sample of Highline students, 49% of students had struggled with hunger in the last 30 days.

To help our students succeed, Highline College has partnered with the Des Moines Area Food Bank to open a food pantry on campus. The pantry will provide fresh fruits and vegetables, sustainable food, reusable food containers, hygienic items and so much more.

And we are so close. The only thing keeping us from opening the pantry is the commercial size refrigerator we are required to have.

The purchase and install of the refrigerator will cost $5,000. We have a $2,500 match opportunity, so for every dollar raised, we get another dollar.

Please help us raise the remaining $2,500 so we can open the pantry.

Ways you can help:

Make a donation (by clicking HERE, calling the Highline College Foundation at (206) 592-3774, or dropping a donation off at the office in Bldg. 99) Sharing this email with others Post on Facebook, track our progress, encourage others (https://www.facebook.com/ funds4highline/)

“On behalf of our students, thank you!”

