Moms, kids, & legislators will celebrate paid family and medical leave Saturday

Moms, dads, kiddos, and family members will gather with Senator Karen Keiser at the Des Moines Senior Activity Center this Saturday, Dec. 2, from 4 – 6 p.m. to celebrate the recent passage of paid family and medical leave in the Washington State Legislature, and all are invited.

Under the new law – starting in January 2020 – Washington workers will be eligible for up to 16 weeks of paid leave to welcome a new child, care for a sick family member, or to recover from their own serious medical condition.

“This is a MOMentous victory for Washington families,” said Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, CEO and co-founder of MomsRising, a grassroots organization with 40,000 members in Washington who worked closely on the successful legislation. “This best-in-nation program will boost families, small businesses, and our local economies. It is a historic win for Washington families and we are here to say thank you to the legislators who made it possible.”

To celebrate, families are invited to come enjoy an afternoon of free food, entertainment and dancing with a live kids band, and an opportunity to thank Senator Keiser personally for her hard work on paid leave. MomsRising staff will also be on-hand to share information and resources about how the new paid family and medical leave program will work.

“All are welcome to join us and celebrate and to learn more about paid family and medical leave in Washington,” said Rowe-Finkbeiner. “This is a banner victory for Washington families, we hope you will join us to celebrate!”

EVENT DETAILS

WHO: Moms, dads, kiddos, local leaders, and YOU! WHEN: Saturday, December 2 from 4pm to 6pm WHERE: Des Moines Senior Activity Center (2045 S 216th St., Des Moines) RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1514958791950907/ Families enjoying free food, music from Eli Rosenblatt, crafts with Seattle Recreative, and face painting

Senator Karen Keiser enjoying the celebration

To learn more about MomsRising: http://www.momsrising.org

