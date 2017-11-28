On #GivingTuesday, please help the local ‘No Kids Left Inside’ cause

This holiday season, consider a tax-deductible gift that will continue to pay dividends for years:

Please help local cause ‘NO KIDS LEFT INSIDE‘ on this #Giving Tuesday!

Every kid deserves the chance to play outdoors

Outdoors is the best place for young kids to practice and master their emerging physical skills.

It is there kids fully and freely experience motor skills such as running, leaping and jumping.

It is the most appropriate area to develop ball-handling skills such as throwing, catching and swinging.

It is also a dif cult thing to do here in Des Moines given the critical condition of our public playground equipment.

Please join our quest to restore Des Moines’ playgrounds!

Help build a better future for our kids through outdoor play

Replacing all of the playground equipment in Des Moines will not be cheap, but what price do we put on the future of this community’s children? Will they reap the bene ts of outdoor play?

The price tag will be $2 million, but through grants and by leveraging contributions, we can accomplish this monumental task if the public can raise $205,000. Won’t you help?

YOUR GENEROUS TAX-FREE DONATION will have a big impact on the development of the next generation of Des Moines citizens – to donate, click here.

