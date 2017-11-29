Education, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Listening sessions planned for Highline College’s Presidential search

As part of its presidential search process, Highline College trustees will hold several listening sessions to learn what community members are looking for in the college’s next leader.

In July, Dr. Jack Bermingham announced that he was retiring. Dr. Jeff Wagnitz is currently serving as interim president.

Sessions are scheduled in several locations throughout South King County and are open to all:

Trustees will use what they learn at the sessions to help create the presidential profile. Profiles often outline general duties and desired qualities or characteristics.

Highline’s board is responsible for selecting and employing the college president. It is composed of community members from Highline’s service area of South King County: Dan Altmayer and Bob Roegner, both of Federal Way; Debrena Jackson Gandy, Des Moines; Fred Mendoza, Normandy Park; and Sili Savusa, White Center.

To learn what has happened to date in the search for Highline’s next leader, visit the Presidential Search news page.

