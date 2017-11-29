Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Life / Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park collects almost 500 Coats for Kids

Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park collects almost 500 Coats for Kids

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park recently completed its annual Coats for Kids Drive, and this year they collected almost 500 coats!

This year, the Club chose to support Parkside Elementary in Des Moines.

“Thanks to the generosity of local residents, businesses and retirement communities we gathered almost 500 new or lightly used coats along with hats, gloves and mittens.”

Not being satisfied, the Club expanded the drive to include Midway Elementary at the urging of Club member Dixie Small.

“We need to help the kids at Midway, too, there is so much need there,” Small said.

She was spot on, and the kids and staff at Midway were ecstatic with being included!

Thanks to all the businesses that hosted a clothing bin, and special thanks to Reid and Cindy at The Cleaners, on 7th Ave., for their generous donation of services, and to the South King Firefighters Foundation for their generous financial support.

Thanks to Rotary Club members, especially Dixie Small, Jan Magnuson, Bonnie Verhunce and Steve Swank for making this happen!

