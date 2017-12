Business, Browse > Home Headlines / Hotel Interurban to open as Tukwila’s tallest building in spring 2018

Hotel Interurban to open as Tukwila’s tallest building in spring 2018

From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

Located minutes from downtown Seattle and Sea-Tac Airport, the 19-story Hotel Interurban is scheduled to open in spring 2018 as the newest hotel to enter the Seattle Southside market.

Standing 19 stories high, the hotel will also become the tallest building in the city, and offer 185 guestrooms.

Read the full story, which includes more renderings, here.

