REMINDER: Tree Lighting is this Friday night at Big Catch Plaza!

REMINDE R: Kick-off the Holiday Season at the annual Destination Des Moines Tree Lighting event at Big Catch Plaza this Friday, Dec. 1, from 6 – 7:30 p.m.!

The Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park will be on hand, collecting food donations for the Des Moines Area Food Bank.

John L. Scott Des Moines will be handing out cookies and hot chocolate for all to keep everyone warm.

Wear your warm winter PJ’s and bring an extra new set to share with community kids in need. All sizes welcome.

Pacific Middle School Band will be there sharing music for the season.

Big Catch Plaza is located at 216th & Marine View Drive S.:

