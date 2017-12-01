Featured Stories, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Become a Square Meal Partner and help your Des Moines Area Food Bank

For 10 of the 12 months of the year, the Des Moines Area Food Bank operates in the red.

With your help though, the Square Meal Drive hopes to balance out this seasonal inequality.

This year the Square Meal Drive – put on by the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park – has a goal of recruiting a minimum of 100 community donors to the program. The program is simple: donors pledge $10 per month via credit card to the Des Moines Area Food Bank.

No need to search your pantry! Simply click here and make a $10 per month pledge before Dec. 22. To further support the Food Bank, participation is encouraged through these events:

Des Moines Tree Lighting at Big Catch Plaza put on by Destination Des Moines TONIGHT (Friday, Dec. 1 at 6pm) Look for the Rotary Booth!

Normandy Park Winterfest at the Normandy Park Market put on by Normandy Park Economic Committee on Dec. 2nd at 5pm (look for the Rotary Booth)

Santa with a Cause at the Normandy Park Market put on by the Lions Club between Dec. 3rd – 23rd at 3pm – 6pm.

Thanks to Destination Des Moines, the Lions Club, and Normandy Park Economic Committee for supporting this drive. In addition, special thanks goes to Rotarian, local businessman and organizer of the event, Patricio Mendoza.

