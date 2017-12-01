Man shot at Des Moines apartment complex Tuesday night dies

The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that on Tuesday night, Nov. 28, officers were dispatched to the Newport Apartment complex located in the 23600 block of 20th Ave South (map below) for a shooting in the parking lot.

Upon arrival just before 9 p.m., police officers found a 52-year old male with a gunshot injury.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

This is an active investigation being conducted by the Des Moines Police Department Investigations Unit.

Shooting outside me door last night. Scary shit. I know the victim. He is A fantastic guy. He did survive. Early 50, wrong place at the wrong time. #desmoinespolice did a fantastic job on response. I will never forget the sounds he was making after. #Iliveinthehood pic.twitter.com/8MBvVoKNW5 — Alex Turner (@Realplumpbox) November 29, 2017

Thank you Alex. The detectives have been hard at work for over 35 hours. We're doing all we can to make your neighborhood safer. https://t.co/gmYUWEKEr5 — Chief George Delgado (@ChiefDelgado) November 30, 2017

