Man shot at Des Moines apartment complex Tuesday night dies

The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that on Tuesday night, Nov. 28, officers were dispatched to the Newport Apartment complex located in the 23600 block of 20th Ave South (map below) for a shooting in the parking lot.

Upon arrival just before 9 p.m., police officers found a 52-year old male with a gunshot injury.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

This is an active investigation being conducted by the Des Moines Police Department Investigations Unit.

Posted by on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 5:29 pm 
