Christmas Ship Festival will sail from Des Moines Marina this Wednesday, Dec. 6

This year’s Christmas Ship™ Festival sailing departs from the Des Moines Marina this Wednesday, Dec. 6 and sails southbound from 7 – 9:30 p.m.

This appears to be the only sailing from Des Moines this year.

Choir: Song of Seattle

1st Performance: Des Moines Beach Park @ 7:20 PM

2nd Performance: Redondo Beach @ 8:20 PM

The Lead Boat Experience on the official Christmas Ship™ includes:

On board Choir performance from the 2nd deck of the vessel

Santa Claus reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Ho, Ho, Ho Contest and other holiday activities

Holiday Gift Shop on board

Kids holiday craft bags

Full-service bar and snacks available for purchase

For more info and tickets, visit https://www.argosycruises.com/argosy-cruises/christmas-ship-festival/

