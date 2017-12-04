Christmas Ship Festival will sail from Des Moines Marina this Wednesday, Dec. 6
This year’s Christmas Ship™ Festival sailing departs from the Des Moines Marina this Wednesday, Dec. 6 and sails southbound from 7 – 9:30 p.m.
This appears to be the only sailing from Des Moines this year.
Choir: Song of Seattle
- 1st Performance: Des Moines Beach Park @ 7:20 PM
- 2nd Performance: Redondo Beach @ 8:20 PM
The Lead Boat Experience on the official Christmas Ship™ includes:
- On board Choir performance from the 2nd deck of the vessel
- Santa Claus reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”
- Ho, Ho, Ho Contest and other holiday activities
- Holiday Gift Shop on board
- Kids holiday craft bags
- Full-service bar and snacks available for purchase
For more info and tickets, visit https://www.argosycruises.com/argosy-cruises/christmas-ship-festival/