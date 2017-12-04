Browse > Home / Arts, Business, Entertainment, Headlines / Christmas Ship Festival will sail from Des Moines Marina this Wednesday, Dec. 6

Christmas Ship Festival will sail from Des Moines Marina this Wednesday, Dec. 6


This year’s Christmas Ship™ Festival sailing departs from the Des Moines Marina this Wednesday, Dec. 6 and sails southbound from 7 – 9:30 p.m.

This appears to be the only sailing from Des Moines this year.

Choir: Song of Seattle

  • 1st Performance: Des Moines Beach Park @ 7:20 PM
  • 2nd Performance: Redondo Beach @ 8:20 PM

The Lead Boat Experience on the official Christmas Ship™ includes:

  • On board Choir performance from the 2nd deck of the vessel
  • Santa Claus reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”
  • Ho, Ho, Ho Contest and other holiday activities
  • Holiday Gift Shop on board
  • Kids holiday craft bags
  • Full-service bar and snacks available for purchase

For more info and tickets, visit https://www.argosycruises.com/argosy-cruises/christmas-ship-festival/

Posted by on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 5:44 pm 
