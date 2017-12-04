St. Luke Church in Renton’s Muslim-Christian Friendship meeting is Dec. 9
St. Luke Church in Renton will host talks and conversation with two Islam scholars on Sunday, Dec. 9.
Dr. John Morrow and Imam Sheikh Noor-uddin will be joined by Zahra Abidi, Executive Director of Seattle non-profit “Roots of Conflict.”
All are welcome to attend this free event, co-sponsored by St. Luke Church and St. Mark’s Cathedral.
Presented by:
Zahra Abidi, Roots of Conflict Executive Director
Featuring:
Dr. John Morrow, Senior Research Scholar
Imam Sheikh Noor-uddin
Schedule:
- 4:00 p.m. Welcome
- 4:05 p.m. Introductions
- 4:15 p.m. Covenants of the Prophet (pbuh) with all Christians, by Dr. John Morrow
- 4:45 p.m. Birth of Islam, by Sheikh Noor-uddin
- 5:05 p.m. Questions & Answers
- 6:15 p.m. Refreshments & Socializing
St. Luke’s Church:
- Phone: (425) 255-3323
- Email: [email protected]
- Website: stlukesrenton.org
St. Luke’s is located at 99 Wells Ave S. in Renton: