St. Luke Church in Renton’s Muslim-Christian Friendship meeting is Dec. 9


St. Luke Church in Renton will host talks and conversation with two Islam scholars on Sunday, Dec. 9.

Dr. John Morrow and Imam Sheikh Noor-uddin will be joined by Zahra Abidi, Executive Director of Seattle non-profit “Roots of Conflict.”

All are welcome to attend this free event, co-sponsored by St. Luke Church and St. Mark’s Cathedral.

Presented by:
Zahra Abidi, Roots of Conflict Executive Director

Featuring:
Dr. John Morrow, Senior Research Scholar
Imam Sheikh Noor-uddin

Schedule:

  • 4:00 p.m. Welcome
  • 4:05 p.m. Introductions
  • 4:15 p.m. Covenants of the Prophet (pbuh) with all Christians, by Dr. John Morrow
  • 4:45 p.m. Birth of Islam, by Sheikh Noor-uddin
  • 5:05 p.m. Questions & Answers
  • 6:15 p.m. Refreshments & Socializing

St. Luke’s Church:

St. Luke’s is located at 99 Wells Ave S. in Renton:

Posted by on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 2:38 pm 
Filed under Education, Headlines, Life, Politics · Tagged with , , , ,

