Education, Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / St. Luke Church in Renton’s Muslim-Christian Friendship meeting is Dec. 9

St. Luke Church in Renton will host talks and conversation with two Islam scholars on Sunday, Dec. 9.

Dr. John Morrow and Imam Sheikh Noor-uddin will be joined by Zahra Abidi, Executive Director of Seattle non-profit “Roots of Conflict.”

All are welcome to attend this free event, co-sponsored by St. Luke Church and St. Mark’s Cathedral.

Presented by:

Zahra Abidi, Roots of Conflict Executive Director

Featuring:

Dr. John Morrow, Senior Research Scholar

Imam Sheikh Noor-uddin

Schedule:

4:00 p.m. Welcome

4:05 p.m. Introductions

4:15 p.m. Covenants of the Prophet (pbuh) with all Christians, by Dr. John Morrow

4:45 p.m. Birth of Islam, by Sheikh Noor-uddin

5:05 p.m. Questions & Answers

6:15 p.m. Refreshments & Socializing

St. Luke’s Church:

St. Luke’s is located at 99 Wells Ave S. in Renton:

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter



