Boeing Employees Choir will perform a FREE concert at Des Moines United Methodist Church this Saturday, Dec. 9.

The free event will begin at 7 p.m.

“Bring your friends for an inspirational beginning to your Christmas season.”

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

