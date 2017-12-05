Crime, Browse > Home Headlines / Police seeking public’s help finding missing 40-year old woman

The King County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year old woman:

Family members said 40-year old Chantae Leahy was last seen leaving her house in the 25800 block of SE 310th Street in Federal Way (map below) around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Leahy said she was going to a nearby Wal-Mart but never returned home.

Leahy has medical issues and did not take her medication with her. Family and health care providers are extremely concerned for her welfare.

She is likely disoriented and was last seen driving her 2010 green Kia Soul, WA AWR9811. Leahy was wearing a black fleece jacket and white jeans.

Leahy’s cell phone has been turned off since Saturday.

If you see Leahy or her vehicle please call 911 and report the location.

