REMINDER: Wednesday is the deadline to donate to Berkshire’s Diaper Drive

This Wednesday – Dec. 6 – at 5 p.m. is the deadline to donate to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest’s Diaper Drive for TreeHouse.

“Diapers or cash can be dropped off at our office between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday,” Tay Krull said. “All indications are that we will beat last year’s total and possibly by quite a bit, I’m cautiously optimistic.”

Last year they received around 13,000 diapers!

If you would like to know more about TreeHouse and the opportunities to volunteer or donate to their cause, you can find them at http://www.treehouseforkids.org/.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty is located at 930 SW 152nd Street in Burien:

