JOBS: McDonald’s hiring Managers & Crew for local restaurants, interviews Monday

JOBS: McDonald’s hiring Managers and Crew for local restaurants, Open Interviews Monday

Now hiring crew and managers for McDonald’s Burien, Tukwila, and White Center locations, with a special Hiring Event this Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. featuring open interviews.

The event will take place at their Tukwila Riverton location, located at 15210 Pacific Hwy So. Tukwila, WA 98188 (map below).

Applicants interested in being considered for either of the three locations can attend this central event. They look forward to meeting you!

Additional Info:

Crew Person

You don’t want to work just anyplace, and you don’t want to work just anytime. Maybe it’s breakfast. Maybe it’s lunch. Maybe it’s late nights. Maybe it’s weekends. Whatever it is, you want to be challenged. And have fun. We think we can fit in. For job openings on your schedule, give us a try.

Job Requirements

It’s time you worked for someone who will give you the tools to learn, grow and be what you want to be – both personally and professionally. We’re looking for hard working, enthusiastic individuals who want to be a part of a winning team. If you enjoy working with people and love to learn new things, we want to meet you.

As a Crew Person, you may be responsible for:

Greeting customers with a smile

Taking accurate food orders

Preparing all of McDonald’s World Famous food

Partnering with other Crew and Managers to meet target goals during your shift

Restaurant Cleanliness

Ensuring items are well stocked

