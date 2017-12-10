Headlines, Life, Science, Browse > Home Weather / Stage 1 Burn Ban issued for King County

Due to sustained stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a Stage 1 burn ban for King County, and is continuing a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce* County and Snohomish County, except for the city of Darrington.

This ban is in effect until further notice.

Air quality continues to deteriorate across the Puget Sound region. A high pressure system remains over Western Washington, causing cold and calm weather conditions and preventing wind from blowing away air pollution.

We expect the high pressure system to stay in place for the next couple of days, causing similar weather conditions, and potentially deteriorating air quality, through early next week.

The city of Darrington in Snohomish County is experiencing wind and higher temperatures than the rest of the county. Conditions there no longer meet the criteria for a Stage 1 burn ban, so we are lifting the burn ban in Darrington.

The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution that is creating unhealthy air usually due to excessive wood smoke. The Clean Air Agency will continue to closely monitor the situation.

* Pierce County residents on the “Pierce Peninsula” (Gig Harbor Fire #5, Key Peninsula #16, Anderson Island #27) and in “South Pierce” county (Roy Fire #17, Eatonville, Ashford #23) are not included in today’s burn ban. Check the Pierce County Burn Ban Area Map for more specific information.

During a Stage 1 burn ban:

No burning is allowed in wood-burning fireplaces, uncertified wood stoves or fireplace inserts. Residents should rely instead on their home’s other, cleaner source of heat (such as their furnace or electric baseboard heaters) for a few days until air quality improves, the public health risk diminishes and the ban is cancelled.

The only exception is if the homeowner has a previously approved ‘No Other Adequate Source of Heat’ exemption from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

No outdoor fires are allowed. This includes recreational fires such as bonfires, campfires and the use of fire pits and chimineas.

Burn ban violations are subject to a $1,000 penalty.

It is OK to use natural gas and propane stoves or inserts during a Stage 1 burn ban.

The Washington State Department of Health recommends that people who are sensitive to air pollution limit time spent outdoors, especially when exercising. Air pollution can trigger asthma attacks, cause difficulty breathing, and make lung and heart problems worse. Air pollution is especially harmful to people with lung and heart problems, people with diabetes, children, and older adults (over age 65).

Visit pscleanair.org/burnban to view the current burn ban status.

