Blogvertorial, Business, Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / The clock is ticking at TL Sea Diving’s ‘Scuba Christmas Sale’!

Sponsored Post

The clock is ticking at TL Sea Diving’s ‘Scuba Christmas Sale’!

No Comments Print This Post

TL Sea Diving’ last “Special of the week” before Chistmas!

Delight the diver (or introduce someone to this great sport) on your Holiday list with a great deal on BCDs, regulators and tanks, EVEN special orders. Today is the day to get Scuba Christmas Sale deals at TL Sea Diving in Des Moines! Shop all through the week for the best in gear for those on the “nice” list.

Whether you are looking to introduce the sport of Scuba to a newbie, or aiming to expand your seasoned diver’s repertoire, the friendly staff at TL Sea Diving can help.

Come on down – ‘They’ll change your life!”



For the last week of our Christmas Sale special…stop in or call TL Sea!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



