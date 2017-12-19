Browse > Home / Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Headlines / Christmas Eve worship will be Sunday at Des Moines United Methodist Church
Sponsored Post

Christmas Eve worship will be Sunday at Des Moines United Methodist Church


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Christmas Eve worship will be this Sunday, Dec. 24, at Des Moines United Methodist Church:

  • 9:30 a.m.: Regular morning worship.
  • 7:00 p.m.: Harvest Band choir, Candlelight.
  • 11:00 p.m.: Bell & Chancel Choir, Candlelight.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.

More info at desmoinesumc.org

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 10:11 am 
Filed under Arts, Blogvertorial, Business, Entertainment, Headlines · Tagged with , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!