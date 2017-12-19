Christmas Eve worship will be Sunday at Des Moines United Methodist Church
Christmas Eve worship will be this Sunday, Dec. 24, at Des Moines United Methodist Church:
- 9:30 a.m.: Regular morning worship.
- 7:00 p.m.: Harvest Band choir, Candlelight.
- 11:00 p.m.: Bell & Chancel Choir, Candlelight.
Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S, Des Moines 98198; phone: 206-878-8301.
More info at desmoinesumc.org
