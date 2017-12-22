Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Brand New Westview Estate Homes

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this Saturday.

These two are both newly constructed, two-story, 5-bedroom homes on the large, level Westview Estates in Burien:

Westview, Lot 3. 1 of 5 homes.

This newly constructed two story is on a large, level lot.

It has five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and a 3-car garage, mud room and an option for another bedroom upstairs.

The main floor living space is an expansive open area that encompasses a designer kitchen, dining room, great room and outdoor living space.

The first floor features a guest room or den.

The master suite has a five piece bath and walk-in closet.

Located minutes from downtown, services and airport.