Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Brand New Westview Estate Homes

WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this Saturday.

These two are both newly constructed, two-story, 5-bedroom homes on the large, level Westview Estates in Burien:

Westview, Lot 3. 1 of 5 homes. This newly constructed two story is on a large, level lot. It has five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and a 3-car garage, mud room and an option for another bedroom upstairs. The main floor living space is an expansive open area that encompasses a designer kitchen, dining room, great room and outdoor living space. The first floor features a guest room or den. The master suite has a five piece bath and walk-in closet. Located minutes from downtown, services and airport.

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

184 S. 181st Court, Burien, WA 98148-1876; NOTE: enter site at 18052 Occidental Ave S. (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $779,950

MLS Number: 1095190

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 3,001 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,728 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk In Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to see the full listing.

For more information call:

Stuart Steadman

Realtor Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

206-409-4220

The second Westview Estates home is also a brand new 5-bedroom:

Westview, Lot 4. 1 of 5 homes. This home is 1 of 5 homes. Desirable design has five bedrooms and each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Plus, 2.75 bathrooms, 3-car garage & a mud room. Great room concept main with dream kitchen, dining room and covered, outdoor living space. A den/bedroom is also on the first floor.The master ste has a five piece bath & two walk-in closets. Extra parking spot through back gate, poss.RV parking.Large, fenced backyard. Amazing location is within minutes from downtown.

WHEN:

Saturday, Dec. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

164 S 181st Court, Burien, WA 98148-1876; NOTE: enter site at 18052 Occidental Ave S. (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $809,950

MLS Number: 1218731

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 2017

Approximate House SqFt: 3,254 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,848 s.f.

Site Features:

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Dbl Pane/Storm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk In Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Fenced-Fully

Fenced-Partially

Patio

RV Parking

Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view the full, detailed listing.

For more information call:

Stuart Steadman

Realtor Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

206-409-4220

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

