Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Real Estate Open Houses: Brand New Westview Estate Homes
WLB Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this Saturday.
These two are both newly constructed, two-story, 5-bedroom homes on the large, level Westview Estates in Burien:
Westview, Lot 3. 1 of 5 homes.
This newly constructed two story is on a large, level lot.
It has five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms and a 3-car garage, mud room and an option for another bedroom upstairs.
The main floor living space is an expansive open area that encompasses a designer kitchen, dining room, great room and outdoor living space.
The first floor features a guest room or den.
The master suite has a five piece bath and walk-in closet.
Located minutes from downtown, services and airport.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Dec. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 184 S. 181st Court, Burien, WA 98148-1876; NOTE: enter site at 18052 Occidental Ave S. (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $779,950
- MLS Number: 1095190
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2.75
- Year Built: 2017
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,001 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,728 s.f.
Site Features:
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk In Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to see the full listing.
For more information call:
Stuart Steadman
Realtor Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
206-409-4220
The second Westview Estates home is also a brand new 5-bedroom:
Westview, Lot 4. 1 of 5 homes.
This home is 1 of 5 homes.
Desirable design has five bedrooms and each bedroom has its own walk-in closet.
Plus, 2.75 bathrooms, 3-car garage & a mud room.
Great room concept main with dream kitchen, dining room and covered, outdoor living space.
A den/bedroom is also on the first floor.The master ste has a five piece bath & two walk-in closets.
Extra parking spot through back gate, poss.RV parking.Large, fenced backyard.
Amazing location is within minutes from downtown.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Dec. 30: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 164 S 181st Court, Burien, WA 98148-1876; NOTE: enter site at 18052 Occidental Ave S. (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $809,950
- MLS Number: 1218731
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 2.75
- Year Built: 2017
- Approximate House SqFt: 3,254 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,848 s.f.
Site Features:
- 2nd Master BR
- Bath Off Master
- Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
- Dining Room
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk In Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
- Fenced-Fully
- Fenced-Partially
- Patio
- RV Parking
Here are photos (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):
Click here to view the full, detailed listing.
For more information call:
Stuart Steadman
Realtor Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
206-409-4220
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
