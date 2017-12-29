Headlines, Life, Browse > Home Politics / City looking to fill two openings on Senior Services Advisory Committee



The City of Des Moines has two openings on its Senior Services Advisory Committee.

The purpose of the senior services advisory committee is to advise the city council on policy and budgetary subjects related to senior services.

The committee terms are three years.

Committee members may serve a maximum of two full terms.

The committee meets approximately six times per year.

For more information please contact Sue Padden, Senior Services Manager at 206-870-6584 or [email protected]

