Deadline to submit comments to FAA Aircraft Noise Complaint System is Jan. 2

The deadline to submit comments to the FAA Aircraft Noise Complaint and Inquiry System is Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

Numerous residents have expressed concern over the recent increase in airplane noise from overflights, so it is vital to submit comment(s) before the deadline passes.

“The collection is part of FAA’s goal to more effectively and efficiently address noise complaints or inquiries it receives,” the agency said.

Here is the link for public comment:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/11/02/2017-23890/agency-information-collection-activities-requests-for-comments-clearance-of-a-new-information

